DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $130.45 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00017303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $130.45 million and $1.61 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,110,032 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.97942723 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,559,926.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

