David Y. Park Sells 2,400 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $68,448.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ STEP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.92. 149,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $35.16.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

