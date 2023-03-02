Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Up 0.8%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 11,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 82,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 690,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 426,256 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 161,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 146,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter.

