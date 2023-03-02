Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.73

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.73. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 3,073 shares.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

