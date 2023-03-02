Decred (DCR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Decred has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $348.12 million and $1.45 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for $23.56 or 0.00100140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,773,925 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

