DEI Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $4,213.69 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00404685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.