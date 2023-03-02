Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 404,113 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of Delek US worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DK. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Delek US Stock Down 1.0 %

Delek US stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,906. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

