Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 4.5% Following Weak Earnings

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 3,088,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,484,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

