Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.78-20.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.69 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,344,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,007. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

