Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,500 ($78.44) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.61) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

