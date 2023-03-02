Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

NYSE:DIN opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $82.43.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 491.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 183,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 152,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

