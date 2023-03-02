Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.35. 16,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,892. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.