Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Down 7%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 392,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.40 to C$2.85 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Discovery Silver
Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.
