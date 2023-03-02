Dogecoin Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and $527.31 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00399179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017545 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

