Dogecoin Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and $527.31 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00399179 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014885 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017545 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.