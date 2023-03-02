Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $150.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.59. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

