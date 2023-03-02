Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson updated its FY23 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.99-$3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

