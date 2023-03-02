Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.99-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-6% yr/yr to $3.37-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.99-$3.07 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,891. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Donaldson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.