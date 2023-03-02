Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

DORM opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

