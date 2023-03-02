DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DSL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 379,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,037. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.
Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.