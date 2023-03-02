DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 379,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,037. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,551,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,094,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 739,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

