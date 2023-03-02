Dragonchain Market Cap Achieves $4.84 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $21,181.50 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002019 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00423728 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.09 or 0.28640860 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000168 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
