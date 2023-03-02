Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRYGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

DUFRY opened at $4.38 on Monday. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

