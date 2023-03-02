Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Announces Earnings Results

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.82 per share, with a total value of $4,936,394.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465,153 shares in the company, valued at $252,332,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 35,393 shares valued at $2,964,931. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Duolingo by 182.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

