Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Raised to $109.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Duolingo Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $114.09 on Thursday. Duolingo has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 35,393 shares worth $2,964,931. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Duolingo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

