Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

DX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 994,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,676. The firm has a market cap of $694.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

