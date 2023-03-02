EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. EAC has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $5,342.70 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EAC has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00411583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014223 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00878145 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,218.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

