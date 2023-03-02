Eagle Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.8% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,151,709 shares. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

