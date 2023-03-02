Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $221,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.68. 1,841,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,546. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $354.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.65 and a 200-day moving average of $326.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

