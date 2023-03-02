Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 468,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 184,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,707 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,092,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 1,689,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.