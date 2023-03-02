Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,669 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Tesla by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,146,298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $569,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.95.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,014,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $11.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.85. 135,392,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,484,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.50. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $603.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

