Eagle Strategies LLC Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.77. 20,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

