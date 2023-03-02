Eagle Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,042 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 53,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,465. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

