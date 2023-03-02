East Coast Asset Management LLC. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

UNP stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.14. 967,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,134. The company has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

