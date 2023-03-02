East Coast Asset Management LLC. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of V traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,531. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,939 shares of company stock worth $26,312,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

