Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Eaton has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eaton to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Eaton Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $173.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

