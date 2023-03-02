Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 655 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MSCI worth $57,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $510.69. 139,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.13 and its 200 day moving average is $481.19. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

