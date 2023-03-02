Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 6,944 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of FOX worth $31,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in FOX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $32.15. 394,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,281. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $39.87.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

