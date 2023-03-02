Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $68.90 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493,216 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $68,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 12,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,932,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,824,000 after buying an additional 276,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.16. 1,022,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,814. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

