Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Align Technology worth $101,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after acquiring an additional 137,872 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.93. 285,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,376. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $502.24.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

