EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 840,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,846,000. Signature Bank accounts for 1.4% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 1.33% of Signature Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.92. 1,495,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,725. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.64. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

