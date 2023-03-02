Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 15,106 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 277.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.99. The company had a trading volume of 936,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,817. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

