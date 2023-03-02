Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 216,768 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 216,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 238.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,068,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,985,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.