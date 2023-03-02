Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 96,093 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 646.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 836,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NEE stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.17. 9,347,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.