Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 183.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.92. 560,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $144.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

