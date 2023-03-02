Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $61,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EW traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.54. 1,279,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,946. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

About Edwards Lifesciences



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

