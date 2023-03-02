EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 531,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,899,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 873.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.64%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,530,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 146,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,879 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EHang by 47.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

