EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 531,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,899,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.
EHang Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 873.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.64%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EHang (EH)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.