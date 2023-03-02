Elaine K. Sorg Sells 15,003 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.