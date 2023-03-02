Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1860506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20,170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 52,998 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

