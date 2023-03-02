Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.065-$1.067, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Elastic also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Elastic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.06.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Elastic by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.