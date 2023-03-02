Electron Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Electron Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,613 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for approximately 1.3% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Essential Utilities worth $29,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 325,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.