Electron Capital Partners LLC Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,093,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ESS Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $683,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 858,910 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 19,100 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 578,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,781.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,151. The company has a market capitalization of $252.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

